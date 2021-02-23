Sen. Marshall, Rep. Davids call on FERC to consider Gov. Kelly’s emergency request

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall and Representative Sharice Davids are calling on the FERC to expedite Gov. Kelly’s request to protect Kansans from the economic consequences of severe weather that ripped through the midwest in February.

Senator Roger Marshall says on Tuesday, he and Congresswoman Sharice Davids sent a letter to Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick to ask him to consider expediting Governor Laura Kelly’s emergency request to protect residents from what could be severe economic repercussions of the arctic blast that ripped through the midwest in February. Additionally, he said they asked Chairman Glick to review all relevant circumstances of the situation and take necessary measures to address the crisis, as well as timely steps to ensure that energy service is reliable and affordable despite freezing temperatures.

“The prolonged and widespread cold put outsized pressure on our nation’s natural gas supply,” said the lawmakers in the letter. “Governor Kelly, the Chairman of the KCC, and other Commissioners of the KCC have now submitted a request with the goal of protecting customers from the potentially severe economic consequences of this event. In Kansas, we are especially concerned that energy service is reliable and affordable. We are keen to ensure that the integrity of energy markets is never compromised. We ask you to consider her request expeditiously. We also request that you review all relevant circumstances of this situation and take the necessary steps needed to address this crisis, and take timely steps to see that it does not recur.”

To read the full letter, click here.

