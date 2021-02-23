Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-trailer hauling hogs crashed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday about 25 miles south of Topeka on the turnpike.

Initial reports indicated some of the pigs died in the crash.

There was no word on injuries to the semi’s driver.

The crash didn’t result in any lane blockage on the turnpike, authorities said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

