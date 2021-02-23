Advertisement

Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka

A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike, about 25 miles south of Topeka, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi-trailer hauling hogs crashed Tuesday morning on northbound Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday about 25 miles south of Topeka on the turnpike.

Initial reports indicated some of the pigs died in the crash.

There was no word on injuries to the semi’s driver.

The crash didn’t result in any lane blockage on the turnpike, authorities said.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

