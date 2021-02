TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will no longer host its COVID-19 updates on Thursdays.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will no longer host virtual media conferences on Thursdays that discuss COVID-19 unless it feels a need to do so.

SCHD said it will send out vaccine updates on Mondays.

