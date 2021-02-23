Advertisement

One Kansas woman starts hunger strike at Department of Labor

By Danielle Martin and Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman is making a statement that she has had enough with the Kansas Department of Labor by starting a hunger strike on Monday.

Re’nae Pherigo filed for unemployment seventeen weeks ago and she has yet to receive her money.

She and her husband are both unemployed and are collectively owed over $11,000 from the Department of Labor.

Pherigo has called KDOL numerous times and she is now on her last leg.

She has decided to go on a hunger strike until Kansans receive their unemployment. Pherigo stood outside the Department of Labor on Monday with a sign saying, “Hunger Strike day number 1.″

Pherigo plans to continue to stand outside KDOL without food or water until every Kansan has received their benefits.

“I mean we have no more 401K. We don’t have any more savings and I mean as embarrassing as it is,” she explained. “We have even had to tap into our kid’s savings accounts and we haven’t had to touch those in ten years.

“I literally have nothing else to lose,” Pherigo emphasized.

Pherigo intended to stand alone on Monday, but was shortly joined by others. You can learn more about her mission here.

