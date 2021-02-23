Newman Regional Health receives $100,000 grant from Patterson Family Foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to cover expenses related to COVID-19, including medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Patterson Family Foundation is a Kansas City, Missouri-based organization that focuses on helping rural communities.

“Patterson Family Foundation is pleased to contribute funding to Newman Regional Health as front line providers and staff work tirelessly to care for patients,” said a Patterson Family Foundation spokesperson. “We hope this funding helps Newman Regional Health purchase the critical equipment and supplies needed to treat COVID-19. It is both our privilege and pleasure to offer a helping hand to rural communities navigating through these unprecedented times.”

“It is through the generosity of family’s like the Patterson’s, that rural community hospitals can purchase state-of-the-art equipment needed to improve the health in our communities,” states Julia Pyle, Chief Operating Officer at Newman Regional Health. “We are thankful for the opportunity this grant provides in ensuring we continue to meet our vision to be a valued, trusted partner and regional provider of exemplary services.”

In order to qualify for the grant, candidates had to be nonprofit, rural-serving hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Kansas or Missouri counties with populations of less than 50,000.

