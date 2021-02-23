Advertisement

Newman Regional Health receives $100,000 grant from Patterson Family Foundation

Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to...
Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to cover expenses related to COVID-19, including medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).(Newman Regional Health)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health has received a $100,000 grant from the Patterson Family Foundation to cover expenses related to COVID-19, including medical equipment, supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Patterson Family Foundation is a Kansas City, Missouri-based organization that focuses on helping rural communities.

“Patterson Family Foundation is pleased to contribute funding to Newman Regional Health as front line providers and staff work tirelessly to care for patients,” said a Patterson Family Foundation spokesperson. “We hope this funding helps Newman Regional Health purchase the critical equipment and supplies needed to treat COVID-19. It is both our privilege and pleasure to offer a helping hand to rural communities navigating through these unprecedented times.”

“It is through the generosity of family’s like the Patterson’s, that rural community hospitals can purchase state-of-the-art equipment needed to improve the health in our communities,” states Julia Pyle, Chief Operating Officer at Newman Regional Health. “We are thankful for the opportunity this grant provides in ensuring we continue to meet our vision to be a valued, trusted partner and regional provider of exemplary services.”

In order to qualify for the grant, candidates had to be nonprofit, rural-serving hospitals treating COVID-19 patients in Kansas or Missouri counties with populations of less than 50,000.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
AG Schmidt, legislative leaders propose new Kansas Constitution amendment
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

Latest News

A Kansas Army National Guard helicopter made a precautionary landing Tuesday afternoon about 12...
Kansas Army National Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing south of Emporia
13 News This Morning At 5AM
A Florida man was killed in a single-vehicle semi crash early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in...
Florida man killed in I-70 semi crash in western Kansas
70s yesterday, 40s today
Cooler but more seasonal today
8 Day Forecast
Wednesday forecast: Seasonal the rest of the week