KU’s Marcus Garrett named Senior CLASS Award Finalist

KU vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 12, 2020
KU vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 12, 2020(Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference | Russell Luna, Big 12 Conference)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU guard Marcus Garrett is one of 10 men’s basketball finalists for the 2020-2021 Senior CLASS Award.

The award, an acronym for “Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School,” honors NCAA Division I seniors that exemplify excellence in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition.

Garrett is on track to graduate from Kansas in May 2021 with a liberal arts and sciences degree. He is a three-time member of the Athletic Director’s and Big 12 honor rolls. This past fall semester, he recorded a 3.74 grade point average.

Last year, Garrett earned nods as the Naismith, ESPN and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The Senior CLASS Award winners will be announced during the 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four® and NCAA Women’s Final Four this spring.

Winners are selected by NCAA DI college coaches, national media and fans.

You can vote for this year’s winner here.

