Kansas may spend more on vehicle property tax, less on cars overall

(KVLY)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Despite having some of the highest personal property taxes in the country, a new report says overall, Kansas is one of the cheapest places to own a car.

A study from Move.org says the average car owner in Kansas spends just over $4,500 per year on their ride, which is the 7th lowest in the nation.

The website says their rankings come from the cost of maintenance, gas, insurance and registration fees.

The average American pays more than $5,200 and will drive nearly 15,000 miles per year.

Michigan takes the cake for being the most expensive on the survey, costing commuters an average of $9,300 per year.

The cheapest is West Virginia, which comes in at just over $4,100 per year.

While Kansas may be one of the cheapest overall to own a car, a new report published by the financial website WalletHub on Tuesday puts Kansas near the bottom when it comes to how much residents pay on vehicle property taxes.

The Sunflower State ranks 43rd on that list.

Keep in mind, 23 states and Washington D.C. do not have vehicle property taxes.

