Kansas Democrats announce Washington Days schedule

(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Democratic Party has announced its schedule of events for Washington Days.

The Kansas Democratic Party says it will host a handful of events as part of Washington Days on Saturday, Feb. 27. It said Washington Days is its largest yearly gathering which joins Party leaders, working families, organizations and elected officials for a Party-building weekend convention that will be held in Wichita.

According to the KDP, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Washington Days 2021 will be held completely virtually.

KDP said the Washington Days schedule for Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, is as follows:

  • 10 - 11 a.m. - Washington Days Morning Program, featuring KDP Chairwoman Vicki Hiatt, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham (NV), Lieutenant Governor David Toland, Senator Bob Casey (PA) and Governor Laura Kelly
  • 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Executive Committee Meeting
  • 3 - 5 p.m. - State Committee Meeting
  • 7 - 8 p.m. - Washington Days Evening Program, featuring Kansas Treasurer Lynn Rogers, Governor Jared Polis (CO), Congresswoman Sharice Davids, Senator Cory Booker (NJ) and former Secretary of Housing and Uban Development Julián Castro.

For more information or to buy tickets for Washington Days 2021, click here.

