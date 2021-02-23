Homestead of Topeka allowing in-person visitation
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 9:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Homestead of Topeka is allowing a return to in-person visitations.
With Homestead joining a list including Rolling Hills, Peggy Kelly House, and Lexington Park, all of the Topeka-based assisted living communities under Midwest Health are welcoming in-person visitors.
Visits must be scheduled in advance, and visitors must pass a health screening before they are allowed into the communities.
