GraceMed to directly receive COVID-19 vaccines for hard-to-reach populations

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - GraceMed Health Clinic has been chosen to get COVID-19 vaccines directly from the supplier to give to hard-to-reach Kansas residents.

GraceMed Health Clinic says it has been chosen as one of 250 health centers throughout the nation to get direct supplies of COVID-19 vaccines according to an announcement from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

GraceMed said it is a non-profit, Federally Qualified Health Center and was chosen due to its network of clinics already that already serve a patient base including hard-to-reach populations like the homeless, public housing residents, migratory and seasonal agricultural workers, residents with limited English skills and those 65 and older. It said Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas was the only other center chosen in Kansas.

According to GraceMed, 1 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have already been allocated to the 250 health centers chosen to distribute the vaccines. It said it will follow state priorities for what residents are eligible to get the vaccine. It said recipients will not be restricted by county residency and they will not have to be GraceMed patients. It said Moderna vaccinations are given in two doses with the second being given 28 days after the first.

“For some time now, we have been wanting to be able to tell the many people who have called that we are ready to provide vaccinations,” said Venus Lee, GraceMed CEO. “We are honored and grateful to have been selected to serve our community in this time of crisis. We expect to have the vaccines available the week of March 8th, and can begin setting up appointments prior to their arrival.”

GraceMed said vaccinations will be given according to Kansas’ schedule for prioritizing residents. It said for more information visit kansasvaccine.gov. It said appointments can be made by calling it at 785-861-8800. It said vaccinations will be given for free at its Capitol Family Clinic at 1400 SW Huntoon St. in Topeka.

“One of our priorities at GraceMed will be to reach out to minority residents who have been reluctant to get the vaccine,” Lee noted. “These are the segments of our community that we serve all the time, so we hope they will trust us when we tell them the vaccine is both safe and effective.”

GraceMed said it was founded in 1979 in Wichita and now cares for about 1 in every 10 residents in the communities it serves.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.