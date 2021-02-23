Advertisement

Gov. Laura Kelly proclaims February 22nd as Supermarket Appreciation Day

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -There are over six million supermarket employees throughout the United States --- and Gov. Laura Kelly is making sure our workers in Kansas don’t go unrecognized.

Topeka’s Hy-Vee store hosted the signing of Supermarket Appreciation Day--- this day will be proclaimed to recognize the heroes we see in our everyday lives.

Kansas Representative, Jesse Borjon spoke at the event to give his remarks.

“Thank you to Gov. Kelly for bringing attention to the important role employees play in our everyday lives and the sacrifices they have made during these times,” he said.

Cashiers, bakers and supermarket owners have kept these stores open in a pandemic --- and they’ve done it without hesitation.

Governor Laura Kelly gave a speech on why this day should be celebrated.

“Today and everyday they deserve our thanks and our appreciation for their courage and their appreciation, to all of the employees here today you have my sincerest gratitude and thank you for feeding communities in the face of such uncertainty,” Kelly said.

Grocery stores are the backbones of local communities--

“While others were able to stay home --supermarket workers did not and they got up everyday and went to work,” said Borjon.

All during the pandemic -- employees made sure the stores were clean and the shelves were stocked.

“And with that, I will read the proclamation and sit down and sign it,” said Kelly.

