Gov. Kelly urges Kansans to uplift Black voices, fight for more equal America

Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site
Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly urges Kansans to uplift Black voices and continue to fight for a more equal America.

Governor Laura Kelly says Black History Month is a chance to reflect on movements that have changed the course of the nation for the better and shows Americans the progress yet to be made.

Gov. Kelly said Black leaders are the backbone of society. She said leaders like Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis fought for equality during the Civil Rights movement, which led to activists like Patrisse Cullors, LaTosha Brown and Stacey Abrams whose efforts to organize Black voters became increasingly important after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

According to Gov. Kelly, in February, Kansans also remember the historic events that happened in the state. She said over 60 years ago, the Supreme Court made a landmark decision in Brown vs. Board of Education, which was a monumental case in the nation’s fight against segregation, and it happened in Topeka.

While Brown vs. Board of Education did not end racial discrimination in America, Gov. Kelly said it sparked a call for change in the nation’s education system and is still important.

Over the summer of 2020, Gov. Kelly said the nation saw the Black Lives Matter movement come together in a way that fueled a new call for change. She said the nation saw protests against police brutality, economic injustice and racism. America began to have important conversations with friends, family and neighbors about the nation residents want to see. She said Americans joined together to call for a more equal home for all.

According to Gov. Kelly, every Kansan deserves the same opportunity as their neighbor. She said she has been and always will be committed to honoring those that have fought to make the future bright for everyone.

During Black History Month, Gov. Kelly said she wants everyone to make a commitment to honor the legacies of those that fought for their rights during the Civil Rights movement, to learn how to continue their fight today by listening and uplifting Black voices and to make a more equal and just country for all.

