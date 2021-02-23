Advertisement

Gas prices over $2.50 a gallon at some Topeka stations

Gasoline prices at some Topeka stations have risen to more than $2.50 a gallon on Tuesday...
Gasoline prices at some Topeka stations have risen to more than $2.50 a gallon on Tuesday morning. The Kwik Shop at S.W. 6th and MacVicar was selling unleaded fuel for $2.53 per gallon.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As anticipated, gasoline prices continue to rise in the wake of last week’s winter storm that shut down refineries in Texas.

Gas prices Tuesday were over $2.50 per gallon Tuesday morning at some Topeka stations.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Topeka on Tuesday morning ranged from $2.29 to $2.53 per gallon.

The national average on Tuesday was $2.64 a gallon, up 13 cents from the $2.51 per gallon a week ago, according to AAA.

Experts said late last week that gas prices could rise up to 20 cents per gallon because of production interruptions following the winter storm that hit Texas. About a dozen refineries were knocked offline and winter weather also disrupted fuel delivery.

Before the winter storm, gas prices already were on a steady rise. Gas on Tuesday is about 50 cents per gallon more than the $1.95 a gallon in late December in Topeka.

The increase has kicked into overdrive the past week, and motorists are finding they have to fork over even more cash for gas, as prices have risen nearly a quarter from the $2.40 motorists were paying at the pump a month ago.

The national average is 17 cents per gallon higher than the $2.47 from a year ago, AAA says.

In Kansas, the average prices for a gallon of unleaded gas on Tuesday morning was $2.44 per gallon, which is 20 cents below the national average.

The Kansas average is up 12 cents over the past week and is up 25 cents over a month ago, when the average prices was $2.19 per gallon.

The price for also was 23 cents more than a year ago, when gas was $2.21 per gallon.

Gas prices have risen more than a dollar at some Topeka stations since May 2020, when unleaded fuel could be purchased for as low as around $1.40 per gallon after demand declined in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdock arrested following traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle
Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Latest News

Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka