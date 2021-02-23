Gas prices over $2.50 a gallon at some Topeka stations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As anticipated, gasoline prices continue to rise in the wake of last week’s winter storm that shut down refineries in Texas.

Gas prices Tuesday were over $2.50 per gallon Tuesday morning at some Topeka stations.

According to GasBuddy.com, prices in Topeka on Tuesday morning ranged from $2.29 to $2.53 per gallon.

The national average on Tuesday was $2.64 a gallon, up 13 cents from the $2.51 per gallon a week ago, according to AAA.

Experts said late last week that gas prices could rise up to 20 cents per gallon because of production interruptions following the winter storm that hit Texas. About a dozen refineries were knocked offline and winter weather also disrupted fuel delivery.

Before the winter storm, gas prices already were on a steady rise. Gas on Tuesday is about 50 cents per gallon more than the $1.95 a gallon in late December in Topeka.

The increase has kicked into overdrive the past week, and motorists are finding they have to fork over even more cash for gas, as prices have risen nearly a quarter from the $2.40 motorists were paying at the pump a month ago.

The national average is 17 cents per gallon higher than the $2.47 from a year ago, AAA says.

In Kansas, the average prices for a gallon of unleaded gas on Tuesday morning was $2.44 per gallon, which is 20 cents below the national average.

The Kansas average is up 12 cents over the past week and is up 25 cents over a month ago, when the average prices was $2.19 per gallon.

The price for also was 23 cents more than a year ago, when gas was $2.21 per gallon.

Gas prices have risen more than a dollar at some Topeka stations since May 2020, when unleaded fuel could be purchased for as low as around $1.40 per gallon after demand declined in the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

