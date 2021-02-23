Advertisement

For first time in months, Kansas reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases were reported by the state of Kansas since Friday.

The state reported 883 new cases over the weekend, as well as 29 new deaths and 32 new hospitalizations – the lowest numbers have been for months.

Only one cluster, at Ponce Products, was named by the state in Sedgwick County.

The percentage of Kansans vaccinated for COVID-19 continues to climb, with 11.6% of Kansans being vaccinated. The monthly percentage of tests coming back positive is a little more than 5 percent.

In Sedgwick County on Monday, there were only 24 new cases reported since Sunday with no new deaths and a positive percentage test rate of 5 percent.

Sedgwick County also released its weekly hospitalization report that shows hospitalizations dropping in the county to its lowest numbers since October. There are 90 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sedgwick County, 33 of which are in the ICU. This leaves available ICU beds for the second consecutive week. Prior to last week, there hadn’t been an available ICU bed at Wichita’s main hospitals since early November.

