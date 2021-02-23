First Lutheran joins in national COVID-19 victim remembrance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s First Lutheran joined the nation in remembrance for those we have lost to COVID-19.

The church’s bell tolled 500 times at 4 p.m. Monday, just as the Washington National Cathedral did.

First Lutheran organist Jerry Anderson saw on Midday in Kansas that the National Cathedral would be tolling its bell, and decided to do the same here.

Anderson hopes people understand the toll the virus has had on the country.

“It’s very sad, Anderson said. “I hope this is the last time we have to do this for this number of people. I just hope they remember all of the people who have suffered and passed away over the last year.”

The National Cathedral’s bell chimed 500 times - once for every 1,000 Americans lost to the virus. The 500,000 deaths stemming from the virus is about equal to the totals from World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars combined.

