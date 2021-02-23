Advertisement

Fewer Americans concerned about getting COVID, but fear still high

Social distancing participation goes down
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A smaller number of people in the United States are concerned about getting coronavirus.

A new Axios-Ipsos poll indicates 69% of those surveyed are worried about the possibility of becoming ill.

That’s down from 74% two weeks ago.

The poll also says the number of Americans who are social distancing has gone down from 79% to 74% in the last two weeks.

Americans remain uncertain as to when life will return to pre-pandemic levels of activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
AG Schmidt, legislative leaders propose new Kansas Constitution amendment
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

Latest News

A Kansas Army National Guard helicopter made a precautionary landing Tuesday afternoon about 12...
Kansas Army National Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing south of Emporia
The federal government says it's doing what it can, with talk of mailing masks to help limit...
Experts warn against complacency amid fears COVID-19 variant may fuel spring surge
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for...
Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash