Crews stop grass fire north of Auburn

Crews work to extinguish a fire north of Auburn(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters were able to keep a large grass fire from reaching a group of structures north of Auburn.

Crews from Auburn, Mission Township, and the 190th Air Refueling Wing raced to the area around Southwest 61st Street.

They say the flames were ignited by a brush fire started a few days ago, whose embers caught fire again Tuesday.

They were able to stop the fire before it reached the buildings of two residences.

