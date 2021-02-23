Crews extinguish car fire early Tuesday behind central Topeka business

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a car fire early Tuesday in central Topeka, keeping the blaze from spreading to other nearby vehicles.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in a parking lot behind a business in the 1100 block of S.W. 17th.

Crews found a black, four-door Ford Taurus on fire at that location, just east of an alley that runs between the 1600 blocks of S.W. Clay and Buchanan.

The vehicle continued to smoke after the blaze was extinguished.

Topeka Fire Department Shift Commander Chris Herrera said the blaze appeared to be related to a mechanical problem with the car.

No injuries or other damage was reported.

