Advertisement

Cold stunned Texas sea turtles returned to Gulf of Mexico

By Ed Payne
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hundreds of cold stunned sea turtles collected during last week’s frigid temperatures in Texas are now being released.

Wildlife officials and rehabilitation groups rescued the floundering creatures from the coastal waters of the Lone Star state.

Video from the Texas Sealife Center in Corpus Christi shows the sea creatures going down a turtle slide into aqua-blue waters and quickly swimming away.

Some 1,200 turtles were released on Monday and Tuesday.

The releases have begun!!! Stay tuned for more video and information later today!!!

Posted by Texas Sealife Center on Monday, February 22, 2021

Temperatures in southern Texas last week plunged below freezing, causing the cold-blooded reptiles to become hypothermic.

Texas game wardens near Brownsville plucked 141 cold stunned sea turtles from the frigid waters in the area.

“If water temperatures drop below approximately 50°F, sea turtles become lethargic and are unable to swim. They float up to the surface and become vulnerable to boat strikes or wash ashore and become stranded,” according to the National Park Service.

“If not rescued quickly, these defenseless animals often die of shock, predation, or trauma due to boat strike.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 63-year-old Topeka woman has died after a Friday night crash on Interstate 70 in western...
Topeka woman dies from injuries suffered in Friday night crash on I-70
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
(AP Photo/John Hanna)
AG Schmidt, legislative leaders propose new Kansas Constitution amendment
KDOL
KDOL pays $290 million in fraudulent unemployment claims

Latest News

A Kansas Army National Guard helicopter made a precautionary landing Tuesday afternoon about 12...
Kansas Army National Guard helicopter makes precautionary landing south of Emporia
The federal government says it's doing what it can, with talk of mailing masks to help limit...
Experts warn against complacency amid fears COVID-19 variant may fuel spring surge
President Joe Biden is preparing to sign an executive order to review U.S. supply chains for...
Biden to order a review of US supply chains for vital goods
13 News This Morning At 5AM
Golf star Tiger Woods shattered the tibia and fibula bones on his right leg in multiple...
Tiger Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash