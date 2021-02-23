Advertisement

Border Patrol rescues woman ‘left for dead’ in Texas winter storm

U.S. Customs and Border Protection found a woman near the southern border with Texas that had survived six days in the winter storm.(CBP, file photo)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its agents found a woman who had been “left for dead” by a smuggler in the winter storm that struck Texas and several other states.

According to a news release, the 43-year-old survived after agents from the Big Bend sector got her medical attention and evacuated her to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.

CBP did not release her name.

“It’s unfortunate so many people place their lives in the hands of unscrupulous smugglers, which often results in a tragic situation like this,” said Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin. “For smugglers, it’s a business and they will leave you behind if you cannot keep up with them.”

Agents at the Van Horn, Texas station received a call Feb. 13 from a person claiming to be the woman’s relative, saying she had been abandoned. After an unsuccessful search by agents, a rancher in the area notified then he had found her.

She told agents she had spent six days seeking shelter from the freezing temperatures then found a dirt road with fresh tracks. She followed the road until coming upon the rancher.

The woman went through processing according to protocols after her medical treatment, the agency said.

CBP said in the release that its agents rescued more than 200 people during the storms. They found four people who had died in the freezing temperatures.

