13th Judicial District to join State’s centralized case management system latter than planned

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 13th Judicial District will join Kansas’ centralized case management system at the end of February.

Kansas’ Judicial Branch said on Tuesday that it will reschedule plans to bring courts in the 13th Judicial District onto its new centralized case management system in February.

According to Kansas Courts, the Office of Judicial Administration is overseeing the transfer of Judicial Districts to the new centralized system. It said it did not give a new date for courts in the district to be brought onto the new system, but it said that it will announce one soon.

Kelly O’Brien, chief information officer in the Office of Judicial Administration and director of the project, said the delay is due to add-on functions that are still in development to customize the case management system to fit the needs of Kansans.

“Our confidence in the new case management system remains strong, but there are add-on functions still in development that must be operating fully before we bring more courts onto the system,” O’Brien said.

According to the Court, the 13th Judicial District is composed of Butler, Elk and Greenwood counties.

The Court also said that the delay for the 13th Judicial District will also delay the plan to add the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 7th and 29th Judicial Districts to the system later in the spring.

According to the Court, it takes weeks to transition a group of courts from their current systems to the new one, as staff must review and validate data and complete training. It said the vendor and the Office of Judicial Administration provide support for the transition and the number of staff available to provide support determines how much overlap can be allowed when two groups of courts make the change near the same time.

The Court said the centralized case management system is currently being used by courts in the following districts:

4th Judicial District (Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties);

6th Judicial District (Bourbon, Linn, and Miami counties);

8th Judicial District (Clay and Riley counties);

11th Judicial District (Cherokee, Crawford, and Labette counties);

14th Judicial District (Chautauqua and Montgomery counties);

19th Judicial District (Cowley County);

21st Judicial District (Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties); and

31st Judicial District (Allen, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson counties).

