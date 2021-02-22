Advertisement

William says hospitalized grandfather Prince Philip is ‘OK’

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June...
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo on June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10.(Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON (AP) — Prince William said Monday that his grandfather, Prince Philip, is “OK” as the 99-year-old royal consort remains in a London hospital for rest and observation.

William was asked about Philip when he visited a coronavirus vaccination center in eastern England.

“Yes, he’s OK, they’re keeping an eye on him,” William said, and gave a wink.

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Tuesday after falling ill. Buckingham Palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was expected to remain in the hospital into this week for a period of “observation and rest.”

Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus in early January.

Philip, who retired from public duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

