Topeka Public Schools students return for in-person learning on Monday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several weeks of virtual learning because of COVID-19, students in Topeka Public Schools will return to their classrooms on Monday.

The class schedule is posted on the Topeka Public Schools Facebook page.

• Elementary school students may be dropped off beginning at 8:20 a.m. on regular school days, which are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Staff members will walk all students inside the building. On late-start Wednesdays, classes will begin at 9:30 a.m., with drop-off at 9:20 a.m.

• Children attending Shaner Early Learning Academy and all preschools within elementary buildings will follow the same schedule.

• Sheldon and Pine Ridge students may be dropped off at 9:10 a.m. on regular school days, which are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with classes beginning at 9:15 a.m. Classes on late-start Wednesdays will begin at 10:15 .am., with drop-off at 10:10 a.m.

• Middle school students will attend classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with remote learning on Wednesdays.

• Middle school students in Schedule A will attend school from 7:50 to 11 a.m. Meals will be served.

• Middle school students in Schedule B will attend school from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Meals will be served students in both schedules.

• High school students will return to classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with remote learning on Wednesdays.

• Group A students will attend school from 7:55 to 10:55 a.m.

• Group B students iwll attend classes from 12:05 to 3 p.m.

Meals will be served to both groups.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.