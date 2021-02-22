Advertisement

Topeka Public Schools students return for in-person learning on Monday

Topeka Public Schools students will return to their classrooms Monday, after several weeks of...
Topeka Public Schools students will return to their classrooms Monday, after several weeks of remote learning. Among schools that will reopen for students is Topeka HIgh School, 800 S.W. 10th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several weeks of virtual learning because of COVID-19, students in Topeka Public Schools will return to their classrooms on Monday.

The class schedule is posted on the Topeka Public Schools Facebook page.

• Elementary school students may be dropped off beginning at 8:20 a.m. on regular school days, which are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Staff members will walk all students inside the building. On late-start Wednesdays, classes will begin at 9:30 a.m., with drop-off at 9:20 a.m.

• Children attending Shaner Early Learning Academy and all preschools within elementary buildings will follow the same schedule.

• Sheldon and Pine Ridge students may be dropped off at 9:10 a.m. on regular school days, which are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with classes beginning at 9:15 a.m. Classes on late-start Wednesdays will begin at 10:15 .am., with drop-off at 10:10 a.m.

• Middle school students will attend classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with remote learning on Wednesdays.

• Middle school students in Schedule A will attend school from 7:50 to 11 a.m. Meals will be served.

• Middle school students in Schedule B will attend school from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Meals will be served students in both schedules.

• High school students will return to classes on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with remote learning on Wednesdays.

• Group A students will attend school from 7:55 to 10:55 a.m.

• Group B students iwll attend classes from 12:05 to 3 p.m.

Meals will be served to both groups.

