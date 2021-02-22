Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.

Topeka Police were dispatched to 6th and Polk just after 3:30 this afternoon on reports of gunshots in the area.

The watch commander told 13 News that an individual was following a black S-U-V that they had loaned to someone but had never been returned.

Shots were then fired from inside the vehicle. Officials say no one was hit by the gunshots.

Topeka Police were able to stop the vehicle in the 1300 block of Western.

Three people are in custody and two of them are booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

