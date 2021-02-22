Spring-like temperatures to start off the new work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas will get a break from the cold winter temperatures and will be feeling like spring to start off the new work week. Highs Monday will be the warmest they have been for many locations in two weeks with highs getting in the upper 50s! Lots of sunshine will accompany these warmer temperatures Monday, and once again on Tuesday.

Sunday night: Clouds clear out early leading to a clear night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds from the W at 5-15mph with gusts to 20.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s, a few low 60s. Winds breezy from the W at 5-15mph with gusts to 25.

We will continue the warming trend with above average temperatures into Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s with some locations even reaching 70! Winds however will be a bit breezy Monday and Tuesday occasionally gusting from the W/SW at 20-30mph.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

A dry cold front will be pushing through Wednesday, mainly bringing a change in the wind direction. The winds will switch from a southwesterly wind to a northerly wind ushering in some cooler air from the north. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and more seasonable for this time of year (40s).

We rebound temperature wise once again on Friday into Saturday with highs getting back into the 50s.

Precipitation chances at this time over the next 4-6 days look very slim. Past this, there are differences in models showing when our next cold front will push through. Three out of four of our long range models show a cold front pushing through Sunday bringing much cooler air south, along with precipitation chances (rain, possibly snow). Since we are still a week out, it is just something we are watching at this time, but something you will want to monitor this week.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the warmth and sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. Stay updated to the forecast this week for precipitation chances next weekend!

