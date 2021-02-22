Advertisement

Spring-like temperatures to start off the new work week

Highs Monday will be above average in the upper 50s
By Adrian Campa
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Northeast Kansas will get a break from the cold winter temperatures and will be feeling like spring to start off the new work week. Highs Monday will be the warmest they have been for many locations in two weeks with highs getting in the upper 50s! Lots of sunshine will accompany these warmer temperatures Monday, and once again on Tuesday.

Sunday night: Clouds clear out early leading to a clear night. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds from the W at 5-15mph with gusts to 20.

Monday: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s, a few low 60s. Winds breezy from the W at 5-15mph with gusts to 25.

We will continue the warming trend with above average temperatures into Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s with some locations even reaching 70! Winds however will be a bit breezy Monday and Tuesday occasionally gusting from the W/SW at 20-30mph.

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(WIBW)

A dry cold front will be pushing through Wednesday, mainly bringing a change in the wind direction. The winds will switch from a southwesterly wind to a northerly wind ushering in some cooler air from the north. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be cooler and more seasonable for this time of year (40s).

We rebound temperature wise once again on Friday into Saturday with highs getting back into the 50s.

Precipitation chances at this time over the next 4-6 days look very slim. Past this, there are differences in models showing when our next cold front will push through. Three out of four of our long range models show a cold front pushing through Sunday bringing much cooler air south, along with precipitation chances (rain, possibly snow). Since we are still a week out, it is just something we are watching at this time, but something you will want to monitor this week.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the warmth and sunny skies Monday and Tuesday. Stay updated to the forecast this week for precipitation chances next weekend!

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world
Topeka man dies following Jackson Co. traffic stop
27-year-old Kelsey Kaberline of Topeka was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
A federal magistrate judge rejected on Friday the government’s request to keep the alleged...
Judge rejects detention request for Kansas Proud Boys leader
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka

Latest News

First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: A warm start to the work week
50s and 60s to begin the week
A warm start to the week
Extended Forecast
Adrian's 8 Day Forecast
First Alert Wintry Mix
Sunday forecast: Light wintry mix and drizzle especially this morning