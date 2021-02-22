Advertisement

Rockets target US Embassy in Baghdad, no casualties

Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the...
Pictured is a street in Baghdad. Two Iraqi security officials said three rockets struck the Green Zone, one falling within the perimeter of the vast U.S. Embassy complex.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s army says three rockets have been fired at Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone without causing any casualties.

Security officials said the U.S. Embassy was the target.

Two Iraqi security officials said one rocket fell within the perimeter of the vast U.S. Embassy complex and another fell in the residential neighborhood of Harthiya, outside the Green Zone.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The rockets were launched from the Salam area of Baghdad, a statement from the military said.

It said there were no casualties and an investigation was ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdock arrested following traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle
Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General...
SPLC: At least 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
Xavier Becerra listens during a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human...
HHS nominee Becerra says pandemic will be top priority
The full moon is early on Feb. 27, 2021.
February 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources...
Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate