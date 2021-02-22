Advertisement

Plug and Play announces new program manager

Lindsay Lebahn
Lindsay Lebahn(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Plug and Play Topeka and GO Topeka announced Lindsay Lebahn as the new Program Manager for the Plug and Play Topeka Animal Health Accelerator. As Program Manager, Lebahn will oversee programming and manage relationships with participating startups and stakeholders. She assumed the new role on Monday.

“I’m thrilled to help launch Plug and Play in Topeka and be a part of an organization that is at the forefront of innovation. It’s an exciting opportunity for us as a community to really advance and shape the animal health and ag tech startups reaching for growth in Kansas,” said Lebahn.

Lebahn has experience with the Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville and the Bajillion Agency in Topeka. Before this, she worked as the Executive Director of the Forge Young Talent organization, a workforce attraction and retention initiative of GO Topeka and the Greater Topeka Partnership.

“With Lindsay in this new role, the Plug and Play Topeka story has really come full circle,” said Matt Pivarnik, CEO of the Greater Topeka Partnership. “When Lindsay was previously working for us at the Partnership, we were lucky enough to have her be a part of the team that went out to pitch Topeka to Plug and Play. I firmly believe that her involvement was a contributor to our success in obtaining this new startup accelerator program.”

