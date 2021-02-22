Monday forecast: A warm start to the work week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Feeling like spring to begin the week with highs in the 50s and 60s and plenty of sun. The only ‘complaint’ would be the winds will be gusting between 20-30 mph which will result in an elevated fire danger threat especially out toward central Kansas.

A strong cold front pushes through Tuesday night into Wednesday but it does come through dry and while it drops temperatures by 15-20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday it gets back to seasonal temperatures and where we should be for this time of year.

Confidence is high of the overall weather pattern for the work week however models differ on the weather pattern this weekend not only with precipitation chances but with temperatures as well. Confidence is medium to high of some light rain Friday evening (possibly as early as late Friday afternoon) and very high confidence of highs in the 50s on Saturday.

Confidence gets much lower by Sunday where one model has a strong cold front Sunday which will keep highs in the 30s and falling through the day while the other model keeps highs closer to 50°. This will impact temperatures on Monday. There also remains uncertainty on precipitation especially Sunday into Sunday night. As always keep checking back daily for updates.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds W 10-20 gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid to even upper 60s possible. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

The rest of the week will bring a general mix of sun and clouds with highs mainly in the mid-upper 40s.

Taking Action:

While the entire work week will be nice, enjoy the mild weather especially today and tomorrow. With an elevated fire danger risk today and tomorrow use extreme caution if you’re doing any activity that could cause a spark and create a fire that could spread. Winds won’t be too strong and recent snowfall should keep fires from spreading too quickly. If you’re making outdoor weekend plans, make them for Saturday because Sunday remains highly uncertain on whether there will be a cold front or not and how strong the front will be. Not to mention the slight chance of precipitation Sunday as well.

