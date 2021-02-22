Advertisement

MIAA names ESU’s Karen Santiago Sanchez Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia State tennis player is turning heads early in the season.

The MIAA named ESU’s Karen Santiago Sanchez its first Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week of the season.

Santiago Sanchez led the Hornets to a season-opening 7-0 win at Tabor. She won 6-2, 7-6 at #1 singles and teamed with Cyrielle Peyroche to win 6-0 at #2 doubles.

Emporia State is scheduled to make their home debut Saturday, Feb. 27 against Ottawa University. First serve is set for 11:00 a.m. on the EHS Courts.

