Lawrence woman convicted for role in Nigerian fraud schemes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Lawrence woman has pleaded guilty in federal court for her role in Nigerian fraud schemes targeting victims across the United States.

Oyindamola Akinrinola, a Nigerian national who was granted permanent residency in the United States in 2018, was part of a scheme to defraud victims out of money and property. Along with a co-conspirator in Nigeria, Akinrinola orchestrated multiple scams, including tricking victims into believing they won fake awards or establishing fake romantic relationships with victims.

The co-conspirator directed the victims to send the money to Akinrinola. While a student at the University of Kansas, she received over $20,000 in funds from scam victims. Akinrinola kept a portion of the money for herself as a reward and sent the remainder to her co-conspirator.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 15, 2021 at 9 am.

