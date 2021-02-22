Advertisement

Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL

By Isaac French
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas woman, Re’Nae Pherigo is planning to stand outside of the Kansas Department of Labor on Monday without food or water until every Kansan has received their benefits.

“In the event that I am to go unconscious and transported to any medical facility; upon my release, I will return to that very spot and repeat the cycle until I either die; or until KDOL decides to stop making excuses for their failures,” said Pherigo

Pherigo says she and her husband are both unemployed and are collectively owed over $11,000 from the department. She says that she has made numerous attempts contacting KDOL but has never been successful.

Pherigo says she is tired of watching her state suffer so she is taking the suffering right to the department’s doorstep.

“This isn’t my spotlight, this spotlight is on KDOL’s failures. I just don’t want this to be about me, I don’t want this to be about what I’m willing to give up and I’m just one person in the crowd of thousands that need this, I just feel like its something God’s calling me to do and I need to do it.”

Pherigo says that anyone is welcome to come join her. You can learn more about her mission here.

