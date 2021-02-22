Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s office has identified the man who died Saturday after a traffic stop where he told deputies he had ingested meth.

Trevar Lamont Johnson, 37, and Kendra Shaelene Murdock, 37, were pulled over around 10 a.m. near the Brown County line on US 75 Hwy.

Johnson told a deputy he had ingested meth and needed to go to the hospital. Authorities said he was rushed to the Holton Community Hospital where he died minutes later.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said deputies seized meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit bills, credit cards, and a handgun.

Murdock, the driver, was arrested for distribution of meth, trafficking contraband into a correctional facility, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia for illegal use, criminal use of weapons, counterfeiting currency, driving while suspended, and no insurance. She’s being held in the Jackson County Jail.

Sheriff Morse said he’s requested an outside agency to investigate Johnson’s death, per protocol. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has now taken over the investigation.

