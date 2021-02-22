Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle stepping down in early March

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - After serving four decades with the department, Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle has announced he will be retiring in early March.

Gakle’s last day will be March 5, according to KAIR Radio.

Gakle has served with the Holton Police Department for the past 40 years, KAIR said.

He began his career with the department as a dispatcher. He then became a patrol officer.

Gakle also has served several different times as Holton’s police chief.

There was no immediate word on Gakle’s successor.

