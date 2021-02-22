Advertisement

Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle stepping down in early March

Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle will be retiring March 5 after serving with the department the...
Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle will be retiring March 5 after serving with the department the past 40 years, according to KAIR Radio.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - After serving four decades with the department, Holton Police Chief Gale Gakle has announced he will be retiring in early March.

Gakle’s last day will be March 5, according to KAIR Radio.

Gakle has served with the Holton Police Department for the past 40 years, KAIR said.

He began his career with the department as a dispatcher. He then became a patrol officer.

Gakle also has served several different times as Holton’s police chief.

There was no immediate word on Gakle’s successor.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdock arrested following traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle
Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Latest News

Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Gasoline prices at some Topeka stations have risen to more than $2.50 a gallon on Tuesday...
Gas prices over $2.50 a gallon at some Topeka stations