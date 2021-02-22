Advertisement

Gov. Kelly announces newly redesigned KANSASWORKS website

KANSASWORKS website gets update
KANSASWORKS website gets update
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced the launch of the newly redesigned KANSASWORKS.com website to provide a more user-friendly experience for job seekers and employers.

KANSASWORKS: NextGen features an updated user interface that makes it easier for those accessing the website to find what they need.

“The new KANSASWORKS.com is a much improved, easier-to-use service to help Kansans seeking a job connect with employers across the state,” said Governor Kelly. “With the help of our partners, we have created a modern, effective tool to address the needs of our state’s workforce and our business community to spur our economic recovery statewide.

KANSASWORKS.com features tools and resources to help Kansans apply for jobs and explore careers. Resumes and training services are also available on the site.

