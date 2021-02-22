Advertisement

Geary Co. searching for a male involved in possible road rage incident, leaving one woman with gunshot wound

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male involved in a car accident that left one woman suffering from a gunshot wound.(MGN)
By Danielle Martin
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male involved in a car accident that left one woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to I-70 around 11:30 A.M. on Sunday morning on reports of a possible road rage incident.

When the deputies arrived, they located a vehicle with a single female occupant, who was suffering from a single gunshot wound.

Geary County identified the female as Tina Borawski and she was transported to Via Christi Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies were provided with the description of the other involved party to be a white male, between the ages of 25 to 37 years of age, with a possible goatee, and “shaggy strawberry” blonde hair.

Officials say the male subject was driving a 4-door white vehicle with unknown registration.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating the other party involved in this incident.

If you have any information please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (785) 238-2261 or Dispatch at (785) 762-5912.

