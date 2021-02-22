Advertisement

Gardner man arrested in connection to Capitol Riot

(WOWT)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI’s Kansas City Division announced the arrest of a Gardner, Kansas, man in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Ryan Ashlock was taken into custody without incident by the FBI on a warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia. He was charged with Conspiracy, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Obstruction of Justice/Congress, and Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdock arrested following traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle
Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Latest News

Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
Elias Martinez, 20, of Topeka was arrested Monday night after a shooting in the 3000 block of...
Topeka man arrested in Monday night shooting
A semi-trailer carrying pigs crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 335 on the Kansas Turnpike,...
Semi carrying hogs overturns on Kansas Turnpike south of Topeka
Gasoline prices at some Topeka stations have risen to more than $2.50 a gallon on Tuesday...
Gas prices over $2.50 a gallon at some Topeka stations