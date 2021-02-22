Gardner man arrested in connection to Capitol Riot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The FBI’s Kansas City Division announced the arrest of a Gardner, Kansas, man in connection to the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Ryan Ashlock was taken into custody without incident by the FBI on a warrant issued by the United States Court District of Columbia. He was charged with Conspiracy, Obstruction of Law Enforcement During Civil Disorder, Obstruction of Justice/Congress, and Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority.

