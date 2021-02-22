Fort Riley warning community members training noise to last through June

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley is warning locals about an increase in noise levels that will continue through the summer as the 1st and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Teams take to the field to practice their live-fire skills.

The 1st Armored Brigade is currently conducting its gunnery training while the 2nd Brigade prepares. Soldiers will be training on weapons systems through June.

Communities surrounding the fort can expect to hear training noises throughout the day and night for the next four months. Fort Riley updates and noise advisories can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.