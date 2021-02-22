Advertisement

Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe earns third MIAA WBB Athlete of the Week honor

Tre'Zure Jobe
Tre'Zure Jobe(Emporia State Athletics | Emporia State Athletics)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time this season, the MIAA has named Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe its Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Hornets went 2-0 last week with wins over Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. Jobe averaged 21 points, four assists and 2.5 steals in those two victories.

Jobe currently leads the MIAA on the season in scoring (20.7), steals (3.0) and minutes per game (38.4). She’s also fifth in assists per game (3.9) and fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.9).

The Lady Hornets are 16-4 this season with two regular season games remaining.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdock arrested following traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle
Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Latest News

Topeka West boys basketball coach Rick Bloomquist coaches his team during a basketball game.
Topeka West coach Rick Bloomquist battles cancer
Topeka West coach Rick Bloomquist battles cancer
Topeka West coach Rick Bloomquist battles cancer
KU vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 12, 2020
KU’s Marcus Garrett named Senior CLASS Award Finalist
MIAA names ESU’s Karen Santiago Sanchez Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week
MIAA names ESU’s Karen Santiago Sanchez Women’s Tennis Athlete of the Week