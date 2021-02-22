Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe earns third MIAA WBB Athlete of the Week honor

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the third time this season, the MIAA has named Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe its Women’s Basketball Athlete of the Week.

The Lady Hornets went 2-0 last week with wins over Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. Jobe averaged 21 points, four assists and 2.5 steals in those two victories.

Jobe currently leads the MIAA on the season in scoring (20.7), steals (3.0) and minutes per game (38.4). She’s also fifth in assists per game (3.9) and fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.9).

The Lady Hornets are 16-4 this season with two regular season games remaining.

