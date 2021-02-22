Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian collision in Valley Falls

One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Monday in Valley Falls.
One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Monday in Valley Falls.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Monday in Jefferson County.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Monday at the Petro & Pantry store in the 1400 block of K-4 highway in Valley Falls.

One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

