Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian collision in Valley Falls

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision early Monday in Jefferson County.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Monday at the Petro & Pantry store in the 1400 block of K-4 highway in Valley Falls.

One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

