Crews respond to grass fire early Monday in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible structure fire early Monday in North Topeka, but found the blaze actually was in a field in the area.

The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N.E. Sardou, in the city’s Little Russia neighborhood.

Initial reports indicated the fire may have been at a residence.

However, first-arriving crews found a grass fire in a field behind homes in that neighborhood.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

