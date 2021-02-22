Advertisement

Crews respond to grass fire early Monday in North Topeka

Crews responded to a grass fire at 5:25 a.m. Monday behind residences in the 500 block of N.E....
Crews responded to a grass fire at 5:25 a.m. Monday behind residences in the 500 block of N.E. Sardou, in a field behind homes in the Little Russia neighborhood.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a report of a possible structure fire early Monday in North Topeka, but found the blaze actually was in a field in the area.

The fire was reported at 5:25 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of N.E. Sardou, in the city’s Little Russia neighborhood.

Initial reports indicated the fire may have been at a residence.

However, first-arriving crews found a grass fire in a field behind homes in that neighborhood.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

