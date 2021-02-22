Advertisement

City of Topeka receives over $1M from KDOT for Bikeways Master Plan

(Kansas Department of Transportation)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka was given over $1 million in funds from the KDOT Transportation Alternatives Program to implement Phase IV of the Topeka Bikeways Master Plan/Fast-Track 2020 Update.

This phase includes 12 projects that will help to provide safer and more connected bike facilities across the city. Those projects include two new connections to Downtown Topeka, a connection and enhancement to a Kansas River levee trail and the completion of the Deer Creek Trail between Dornwood Park and SE 29th St.

“This grant from the KDOT Transportation Alternatives Grant Program will better connect the city and make it safer for cyclists – two priorities we heard from the public,” said Bill Fiander, Director of Planning and Development for the City of Topeka. “The City of Topeka is proud of our growing bikeways and complete streets network that benefit all users of streets and trails regardless of how they choose to travel.”

The projects were 80 percent funded by the TA Grant, and 20 percent funded by local funds. Construction is expected to be completed by 2023.

Helping Hands Gravy Up for Adoption
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-23-21
