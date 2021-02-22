Avoid the area: 6th and Polk St. in Topeka due to reports of church fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department wants you to avoid the area of 6th and Polk streets due to a structure fire in a church.

Shawnee Co. Dispatch told 13 NEWS that fire crews were dispatch to the area around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night.

Officials say crews are at Inward Faith Outreach Ministries.

Fire crews are currently on the scene battling the fire. The Topeka Fire Department tweeted asking the public to avoid the area.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

