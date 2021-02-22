Advertisement

Autumn the giraffe welcomes new calf

An estimated 35,000 of the endangered Masai giraffes live in the wild
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (CNN) – The Greenville zoo welcomed a new addition over the weekend.

A 14-year-old female giraffe named Autumn gave birth to a new calf on Sunday.

Thousands watched the birth of the baby Masai giraffe on a live video stream.

We don’t know the new calf’s gender and it hasn’t been named yet.

Masai giraffes are on the endangered species list.

An estimated 35,000 of them live in the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murdock arrested following traffic stop in Jackson Co.
Jackson Co. authorities identify Topeka man who died after traffic stop, arrest driver of vehicle
Kansas woman plans hunger strike at KDOL
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Latest News

FILE - In this July 7, 2020, file photo, crews attach straps to the statue Confederate General...
SPLC: At least 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Drug execs face Capitol Hill questions on vaccine supply
Xavier Becerra listens during a confirmation hearing to be Secretary of Health and Human...
HHS nominee Becerra says pandemic will be top priority
The full moon is early on Feb. 27, 2021.
February 2021 Skywatching Tips from NASA
Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., speaks during the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources...
Interior nominee Haaland vows ‘balance’ on energy, climate