Topeka woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.

27-year-old Kelsey Kaberline of Topeka was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Jackson Co.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested Thursday for drug charges in Jackson Co.

Jackson Co. Sheriff Tim Morse said 27-year-old Kelsey Kaberline was arrested following a traffic stop.

Morse said a deputy stopped a 2009 Dodge Charger near 150th and Q Rd. for alleged registration violations around 8 a.m.

The investigation into the stop lead the deputies to find meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia US currency and a firearm in the car.

Kaberline was arrested for distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, and trafficking contraband into a correctional facility.

She was booked into the Jackson Co. jail.

