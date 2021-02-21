Sunday forecast: Light wintry mix and drizzle especially this morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tricky forecast this morning with light precipitation however with most areas with temperatures remaining near or above freezing, widespread hazards other than wet roads aren’t expected.

There is a winter weather advisory for areas north of I-70 that goes until noon for minor ice and snow accumulation however if temperatures remain above freezing, that would limit the impacts and any possible accumulation so may be cancelled before 12pm.

Temperatures will be key as to how high the impacts will be on the roads and if this advisory gets cancelled before noon. Stay weather aware (WIBW)

After today’s light precipitation the work week will be dry before another chance of light precipitation next weekend. Overall for the next 8 days, we’re not looking at any meaningful precipitation for the area.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Light wintry mix mainly north of I-70 with drizzle south of I-70 mainly this morning, gradual clearing from west to east this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds S/NW 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tuesday will be the pick day of the week with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s and winds less than 20 mph.

With a cold front pushing through (dry) on Wednesday highs will be cooler and in the 40s. Depending on the timing of the front will determine if temperatures will be dropping during the day, staying steady or just a cooler day.

The 40s for highs and 20s for lows will continue to end the week before warming back up in the 50s next Saturday. Differences in the models begin Sunday and last into early next week with a potential cold front and light precipitation for Day 8-10 so something to monitor as the days start showing up in the 8 day that changes may occur in those days as agreement in models start.

Taking Action:

Watch out for slick roads this morning especially north of I-70. This afternoon should be fine with roads just wet as temperatures will be above freezing. Keep an eye on the WIBW Weather app with the radar and if you’re in the advisory know it may be cancelled before noon if trends dictate impacts aren’t as high as they could have been.

