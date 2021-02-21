Advertisement

Riley County is investigating gunfire at two separate parties last night

By Reina Flores
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Riley County police are asking for information on reports of gunfire at two separate parties last night.

The agency posted on its Facebook page that one incident happened last night between the 600 and 1000 blocks of Bertrand St. around 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

R.C.P.D would also like to speak to anyone who may have information on reports of shots fired into the air around the 800 block of Thurston St. around midnight on Saturday,

They say it is unknown if the incidents are related -- there have been no reported injuries.

If you have any information contact Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

