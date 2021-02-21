Advertisement

Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery Atlanta on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Atlanta. (Photo by Omar Vega/Invision/AP)(Omar Vega | Omar Vega/Invision/AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews welcomed their new baby into the world.

Matthews posted a picture to her Instagram showing a baby’s hand holding Matthews’ finger. In the photo’s caption, the pair revealed the baby’s name. Her name is Sterling Skye Mahomes.

The photo’s caption also said she was born Feb. 20, 2021 and was 6 pounds and 11 ounces.

The pair announced back in October they were expecting a young girl. Mahomes proposed to Matthews a month before on the same day he received his Super Bowl LIV ring.

