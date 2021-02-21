Freezing drizzle/light wintry mix late tonight into tomorrow morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 12am Sunday - 12pm Sunday for light icing accumulations up to a 1/10 of an inch that will likely lead to some slick roadways Sunday morning.

Wintry weather information (WIBW)

Precipitation chances will ramp up across the area after 12am from west to east. Freezing drizzle is likely, possibly mixing with some light snow/rain showers. This will continue into early Sunday afternoon. Sunday mid-morning, temperatures will start to climb above freezing so the wintry precipitation will transition to mostly rain as the storm system begins to exit the region. This will not be a high impact storm, but slick spots will be possible Sunday morning so you will want to use caution if you plan to travel.

Saturday night: Freezing drizzle/wintry mix after midnight. Slick roadways possible. Lows in the low 30s. Winds from the SE at 10-15mph.

Sunday: Light wintry mix changing over to mostly rain before noon. Ice accumulations up to a 1/10 of an inch. Slick roadways possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds breezy from the NW at 10-15mph, with gusts to 25.

After tonight’s round of wintry weather we will begin trending into a fairly quiet weather pattern, so precipitation chances over the next 8 days look relatively small. Between the 4 long range models, only one has a chance of precipitation late Wednesday through Friday morning, so will keep the forecast dry for now until there’s more consistency in the models. Past this, the next chance of precipitation will be next weekend which is still too far out for specifics.

Extended Forecast (WIBW)

Next week we’ll see sunny skies to start the week with warmer temperatures in the 50s Monday and Tuesday, with some spots getting in the 60s on Tuesday! At this time winds are looking to be gusty and may gust 20-30 mph both days.

A cold front will push through early Wednesday so it’s possible there may be cooling temperatures during the afternoon. This will set up highs in the 40s Thursday and Friday.

Taking Action:

Wintry mix (mainly freezing drizzle) is possible late tonight into Sunday morning so roads and especially bridges and overpasses may be slick through late Sunday morning until temperatures can get back above freezing and limit the icy conditions.

