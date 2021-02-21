Advertisement

Chili fundraiser to replace floors and shelving at food pantry in St. George

Lighthouse Baptist Church in St. George
Lighthouse Baptist Church in St. George(WIBW)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in St. George enjoyed a delicious supper of chili and cinnamon rolls to support a good cause Saturday evening.

Lighthouse Baptist Church hosted a chili feed fundraiser with several varieties of homemade chili and cinnamon rolls.

The funds raised will be used to replace the flooring and the shelving in the church’s food pantry, both of which have become worn from use.

The food pantry has supplied thousands of meals to the community over the past year, and the new shelving will help with accessing the food and other goods.

“It’s actually about $8,000, the cost of everything we’re looking at, and all in all with some other money that has been pledged, we’re almost…we’re about halfway there.” Beacon Center Missions, Executive Director, Jim Lowry says.

“I have a good team that stands behind me and is willing to come in once a week or five days a week and help me get stuff going so that the food pantry can be possible.” Lighthouse Food Pantry, manager, Abby Jeanneret says.

IF you would like to donate towards the Lighthouse Food Pantry for their new shelves and flooring, you can donate online, make sure to note it’s for the food pantry.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews arrive at Shaq's Fun House at Live! at the Battery...
Mahomes family welcomes new baby to the world
Topeka man dies following Jackson Co. traffic stop
27-year-old Kelsey Kaberline of Topeka was arrested Thursday on drug charges in Jackson Co.
Topeka woman arrested on drug charges in Jackson Co.
A federal magistrate judge rejected on Friday the government’s request to keep the alleged...
Judge rejects detention request for Kansas Proud Boys leader
Three people are now in custody after reports of gunshots in the southwest area of Topeka.
Three in custody after shots fired in Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 2-22-21
One person was reported to have suffered possible serious injuries in a vehicle-pedestrian...
Emergency crews respond to vehicle-pedestrian collision in Valley Falls
Topeka Public Schools students will return to their classrooms Monday, after several weeks of...
Topeka Public Schools students return for in-person learning on Monday
A woman was found with critical injuries in a fire that may have been started by someone trying...
Woman found with critical injuries in possible ‘warming fire’ Sunday night at central Topeka church
Crews responded to a grass fire at 5:25 a.m. Monday behind residences in the 500 block of N.E....
Crews respond to grass fire early Monday in North Topeka