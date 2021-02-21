Chili fundraiser to replace floors and shelving at food pantry in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents in St. George enjoyed a delicious supper of chili and cinnamon rolls to support a good cause Saturday evening.

Lighthouse Baptist Church hosted a chili feed fundraiser with several varieties of homemade chili and cinnamon rolls.

The funds raised will be used to replace the flooring and the shelving in the church’s food pantry, both of which have become worn from use.

The food pantry has supplied thousands of meals to the community over the past year, and the new shelving will help with accessing the food and other goods.

“It’s actually about $8,000, the cost of everything we’re looking at, and all in all with some other money that has been pledged, we’re almost…we’re about halfway there.” Beacon Center Missions, Executive Director, Jim Lowry says.

“I have a good team that stands behind me and is willing to come in once a week or five days a week and help me get stuff going so that the food pantry can be possible.” Lighthouse Food Pantry, manager, Abby Jeanneret says.

IF you would like to donate towards the Lighthouse Food Pantry for their new shelves and flooring, you can donate online, make sure to note it’s for the food pantry.

