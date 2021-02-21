‘Cats beat TCU 62-54, ending 13-game losing streak

FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - After beating TCU 62-54, Kansas State ended a streak of 13-consecutive losses.

The Wildcats hadn’t won a basketball game going all the way back to December 29, 2020. The 13-game losing streak was two losses away from being tied for the longest in school history (15 consecutive losses).

Three different ‘Cats ended with double-digit point totals. Mike McGuirl put up 16 points, while Nijel Pack contributed 12 points and Davion Bradford put up 10 points.

K-State (6-18, 2-13 CONF) will next play No. 9 Oklahoma at home. Tip-off is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

