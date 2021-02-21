Advertisement

‘Cats beat TCU 62-54, ending 13-game losing streak

Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots next to TCU center Kevin Samuel (21) during the...
Kansas State guard Nijel Pack (24) shoots next to TCU center Kevin Samuel (21) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST
FORT WORTH, Texas (WIBW) - After beating TCU 62-54, Kansas State ended a streak of 13-consecutive losses.

The Wildcats hadn’t won a basketball game going all the way back to December 29, 2020. The 13-game losing streak was two losses away from being tied for the longest in school history (15 consecutive losses).

Three different ‘Cats ended with double-digit point totals. Mike McGuirl put up 16 points, while Nijel Pack contributed 12 points and Davion Bradford put up 10 points.

K-State (6-18, 2-13 CONF) will next play No. 9 Oklahoma at home. Tip-off is scheduled for Feb. 23, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.

